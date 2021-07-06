2021 Best US Dog Park Cities

You won’t find pup-friendly green spaces everywhere in America, and if you do, they won’t all be up to snuff.

San Francisco exerts its dominance over the rest of America’s dog-park hubs as our No. 1 Best Dog Park City.

Boise, Portland, and Henderson boast the three highest numbers of dog parks in US when adjusted for population size.

The Lone Star State’s biggest cities finish in the ranking with their tails between their legs.

Dog parks are great places for pups — and their owners — to meet. While their fur baby roams free and makes pals, mom and dad can socialize with fellow dog lovers.

But you won’t find pup-friendly green spaces everywhere in America, and if you do, they won’t all be up to snuff. So what are 2021’s Best Dog Park Cities?

Experts ranked 97 US cities based on access, quality, and climate factors to find out.

See which 10 cities lead (and the 10 that lag behind) the pack below, followed by some highlights and lowlights from the report.

2021’s Best Dog Park Cities

Rank City 1 San Francisco, CA 2 Oakland, CA 3 Portland, OR 4 Boise, ID 5 Fremont, CA 6 Henderson, NV 7 Norfolk, VA 8 Long Beach, CA 9 Chula Vista, CA 10 Tampa, FL

2021’s Worst Dog Park Cities

Rank City 88 Fort Worth, TX 89 Arlington, TX 90 Plano, TX 91 Cincinnati, OH 92 Wichita, KS 93 Newark, NJ 94 Cleveland, OH 95 Garland, TX 96 Omaha, NE 97 Laredo, TX

Highlights and Lowlights:

San Francisco: Leader of the Pack: The Golden City exerts its dominance over the rest of America’s dog-park hubs as our No. 1 Best Dog Park City.

Dogs are clearly man/woman’s best friends here: Pups (purportedly) outnumber children — human children, that is — in San Francisco. So it’s only natural that the city would devote so much green space to one of its largest populations. In fact, the Golden City outranks 92 other cities in number of dog parks per 100,000 (two-legged) residents.

Couple that stellar performance in Access (No. 5) with its balmy climate (No. 8), and San Francisco easily earns its half-point edge over Oakland to snag first place overall. This city takes puppy love to a whole new level.

West in Show: San Francisco isn’t the only western city to steal the spotlight in our ranking. Four other California cities, along with Portland, Oregon, at No. 3, Boise, Idaho, at No. 4, and Henderson, Nevada, at No. 6 claim the other spots in the top 10.

How did the West win the race? California’s biggest cities ride high on their Mediterranean-type climate — ideal for comfortable, year-round visits to the dog park. Boise, Portland, and Henderson, on the other hand, boast the three highest numbers of dog parks in the country when adjusted for population size. Live with your canine companion in one of these cities, and you’ll raise one spoiled pup.

Texas Cities in the Doghouse: The Lone Star State’s biggest cities finish in the ranking with their tails between their legs. At No. 41, El Paso is tops among Texas cities.

Unfortunately, five Texas cities land in the bottom 10, including Fort Worth, Arlington, and Plano in 88th to 90th places, respectively, and Garland in 95th. Laredo comes in dead last.

What accounts for their poor showing? Lack of access to dog parks is largely to blame. For Laredo, it’s also poor average park quality — the poorest, in fact, among the cities we measured. Bad, Texas!