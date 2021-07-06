Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Flights from Budapest to Paris resumed by Transavia

35 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Budapest Airport will again offer connections to Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice, Paris Beauvais, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Paris Orly.

  • Budapest Airport’s Paris pairing with Transavia.
  • Relaunching 22 October 2021, Transavia will commence a twice-weekly service from the French capital on Fridays and Sundays.
Budapest Airport is delighted to announce that its airline partner Transavia is committing to reopen links between the Hungarian capital and Paris for the coming winter season. Relaunching 22 October 2021, the carrier will commence a twice-weekly service from the French capital on Fridays and Sundays, perfect for weekend visits to either celebrated city.

France has always been one of Budapest’s largest country markets and as the low-cost airline of the Air France-KLM group rejoins the market later this year, the Hungarian gateway will again offer connections to Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice, Paris Beauvais, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Paris Orly.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport comments: “Reconnections to major European cities are vital for our redevelopment. Paris is renowned for its many splendours – art, fashion, gastronomy, and culture – I am sure that this route will not only prove popular with Hungarian passengers wanting to explore France, but also those wanting to visit our own wonders in Budapest.” Bogáts adds: “Budapest Airport is moving forward and Transavia’s latest announcement is another step towards the future for us.”