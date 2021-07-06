Vacation and Vaccination in Guam for Taiwanese tourists

There are long waiting lists in Taiwan for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Going on a vacation to the US territory Guam will include the vaccine, beautiful tropical beaches, and a unique taste of the Håfa Adai spirit.

Known as “Air V&V” for “vacation and vacccination,” includes the first dose of a vaccine of choice, with the possibility of a second shot if the holidaymakers stay in the United States territory long enough. Interest in the trips surged after the government of Guam abolished the quarantine requirement for visitors able to show a negative PCR test from within 72 hours before the flight. The EVA Air charter, an Airbus A321-200, is one of several flights that are coordinated by various Taiwan travel agencies, such as Lion Travel and Phoenix Tours. More than 2,000 visitors from Taiwan are expected in the months of July and August.

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) and A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority welcomed Guam’s first direct flight from Taiwan in more than a year and a half. The EVA Air charter flight carried 153 passengers to the island to participate in Guam’s vaccination tourism program — Air V&V.

Over 2,000 visitors will eventually travel from Taiwan to Guam to get vaccinated and enjoy a dream holiday at the same time.

Taiwanese tourists back in Guam

“This is just the beginning of the revival of Guam’s number one industry,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “I would like to thank Governor Lou Leon Guerrero for supporting the Air V&V program, which gives visitors the opportunity to get vaccinated and also experience our Håfa Adai spirit.”

GVB provided complimentary bottled water and hand sanitizer to passengers as they made their way from immigration to the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) checkpoint. Passengers were also greeted with live Chamoru music by Ruby Santos and Jesse Bais.

“I want to recognize the great collaboration between the Guam Taiwan Office, EVA Air, and other travel trade partners in making this charter flight a success,” said GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero. “We want to thank the Guam International Airport Authority, Guam Customs and Quarantine, Airport Police, and Public Health for their continued partnership in welcoming visitors to our beautiful island.”