Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Passenger plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean when trying to land in Petropavlovsk

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Kamchatka Airlines
Kamchatka Airlines
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Known as the Far East in Russia, a local airliner crashed into the Western Pacific Ocean during landing in the Russian City of Petropavlovsk.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Flying in the Russian Far East from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana may have been deadly for 23 passengers and 6 crew mebers of an Kamchatka Airlines passenger plane.
  2. The AN-26 stopped communication before landing and crashed into the Pacific Ocean.
  3. Emergency services are on the scene looking for survivors in bad weather.

Russian rescue ships are currently in the rough sea of the Western Pacific Ocean Tuesday afternoon for survivors on this Kamchatsky Airlines flight. Signals from the black box had been located.

Among the 29 people on boards were 2 children. The weather conditions are extremely difficult in the region and may have contributed to the crash.

The local government said that the aircraft had a valid certificate of airworthiness and the crew had passed a pre-flight inspection.

A criminal case was initiated on violation of traffic safety rules and aircraft operation
The airline has not yet confirmed the crash

Kamchatka Airlines is a Russian carrier based at Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Airport. The carrier previously operated charter services with a fleet of turboprop and narrow-body equipment.  

RUssia
Passenger plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean when trying to land in Petropavlovsk 3

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy is a city and the administrative, industrial, scientific, and cultural center of Kamchatka Krai, Russia. Its population is 179,780. The city is widely known simply as Petropavlovsk. The adjective Kamchatsky was added to the official name in 1924.

The city has a magnificent setting on Avacha Bay and is overlooked by two giant volcanoes and surrounded by a long line of snow-capped mountains.

More news on plane crashes on eTurboNews