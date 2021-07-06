Passenger plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean when trying to land in Petropavlovsk

Known as the Far East in Russia, a local airliner crashed into the Western Pacific Ocean during landing in the Russian City of Petropavlovsk.

Flying in the Russian Far East from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana may have been deadly for 23 passengers and 6 crew mebers of an Kamchatka Airlines passenger plane. The AN-26 stopped communication before landing and crashed into the Pacific Ocean. Emergency services are on the scene looking for survivors in bad weather.

Russian rescue ships are currently in the rough sea of the Western Pacific Ocean Tuesday afternoon for survivors on this Kamchatsky Airlines flight. Signals from the black box had been located.

Among the 29 people on boards were 2 children. The weather conditions are extremely difficult in the region and may have contributed to the crash.

The local government said that the aircraft had a valid certificate of airworthiness and the crew had passed a pre-flight inspection.

A criminal case was initiated on violation of traffic safety rules and aircraft operation

The airline has not yet confirmed the crash

Kamchatka Airlines is a Russian carrier based at Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Airport. The carrier previously operated charter services with a fleet of turboprop and narrow-body equipment.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy is a city and the administrative, industrial, scientific, and cultural center of Kamchatka Krai, Russia. Its population is 179,780. The city is widely known simply as Petropavlovsk. The adjective Kamchatsky was added to the official name in 1924.

The city has a magnificent setting on Avacha Bay and is overlooked by two giant volcanoes and surrounded by a long line of snow-capped mountains.

