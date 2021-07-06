Working for Shangri-La Group worked well for 2 new appointments

Shangri-La Group is one of the world’s premier developers, owners, and operators of hotel and investment properties which comprises office buildings, commercial real estate, and serviced apartments/residences.

The Shangri-La Group has made two key regional appointments covering the Middle East, India, Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas (MEIA) Kapil Aggarwal and Choon Wah Wong, have both been promoted to Co-Heads of the MEIA region, Aggarwal will overlook operations in Turkey, the Middle East, India and the Indian Ocean, while Wong will take responsibility for Europe and the Americas. Prior to their latest appointments, Wong was Vice President of Investment & Asset Management and Aggarwal was Vice President of Investment & Asset Management as well as Deputy to the Executive Vice President of Operations for the MEIA region.

Aggarwal, who has been working with Shangri-La for eight years now, originally joined in 2013 as director of asset management.

Commenting on his new position, Aggarwal who holds a law degree and an MBA in finance said: “I am looking forward to working with Choon Wah, my other colleagues in the region and our business partners, not only to optimize the operational and financial performance of our current properties but to strategically grow our portfolio throughout the region. We are keen to develop new markets such as Saudi Arabia, which we will enter later on in the year with the opening of the stunning Shangri-La Jeddah.”

Choon Wah Wong, joined Shangri-La in 2018, having spent the majority of the previous 18 years in the private equity real estate investment sector. Wong who has an engineering degree from the Univerity of Cambridge has held senior roles with APG Asset Management, Partners Group, and Standard Life Investments (Singapore), before eventually relocating to Shangri-La’s regional office in London.

“This is a pivotal moment not just for Shangri-La, but the rest of the hotel industry as well. Many governments especially in the developed world are gradually beginning to relax social as well as domestic and international travel restrictions.

“This has given us the opportunity to reopen a number of flagship properties, such as the Shangri-La The Shard, London which reopened on 17th May, the Shangri-La Vancouver which reopened on 22 May, and most recently the Shangri-La Paris which reopened on the 1st June.

“These are such positive signs, especially after enduring the initial lockdown and then the disappointment of numerous false dawns over the past 14-15 months. It is heart-warming to see some of our hotels in key cities getting back to normal, welcoming guests once again!” said Wong.

More on Shangri La Hotels and Resorts