Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

137 Russian tourists quarantined in Cuba after testing positive for COVID-19

9 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
137 Russian tourists quarantined in Cuba after testing positive for COVID-19
137 Russian tourists quarantined in Cuba after testing positive for COVID-19
Written by Harry Johnson

The majority of Russian tourists being isolated over suspected COVID-19 infection show no symptoms, and they have allegedly been vaccinated in Russia prior to their trip.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • About 130 Russian visitors tested positive to COVID-19 after arriving in Varadero, Cuba on June 30.
  • On Sunday, there were reports of over 150 isolated tourists.
  • Several plane crew members also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Russian Consul General in Havana, Cuba, over 130 Russian tourists have been quarantined in their hotel rooms over suspected COVID-19 infection.

“By July 4, 127 people from flights arrived on June 30 and July 1 remain [in isolation] with positive COVID-19 tests. We expect results of repeat tests for 80 people who arrived on July 1. As for people who arrived on July 3, there are ten people who tested positive, […] and we expect more results later today,” the Consul said.

On Sunday, there were reports of over 150 isolated tourists.

Earlier, the Consulate General reported that about 130 people tested positive after arriving in Varadero on June 30, including several plane crew members. A repeat test returned positive results for 33 people. There were 80 positive tests among the passengers of the next flight. 

Apparently, the majority of tourists being isolated over suspected COVID-19 infection show no symptoms, and they have allegedly been vaccinated in Russia prior to their travel. They also have papers on PCR tests taken in Russia, which also show negative results.

By early June, there have been about 6,000 Russian citizens in Cuban resorts. According to the Cuban regulations, incoming tourists must take a PCR test for COVID-19 infection within 72 hours prior to their trip. A paper proving the negative test result must be presented when boarding a plane.