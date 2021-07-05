137 Russian tourists quarantined in Cuba after testing positive for COVID-19

The majority of Russian tourists being isolated over suspected COVID-19 infection show no symptoms, and they have allegedly been vaccinated in Russia prior to their trip.

About 130 Russian visitors tested positive to COVID-19 after arriving in Varadero, Cuba on June 30.

Several plane crew members also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Russian Consul General in Havana, Cuba, over 130 Russian tourists have been quarantined in their hotel rooms over suspected COVID-19 infection.

“By July 4, 127 people from flights arrived on June 30 and July 1 remain [in isolation] with positive COVID-19 tests. We expect results of repeat tests for 80 people who arrived on July 1. As for people who arrived on July 3, there are ten people who tested positive, […] and we expect more results later today,” the Consul said.

On Sunday, there were reports of over 150 isolated tourists.

Earlier, the Consulate General reported that several plane crew members also tested positive. A repeat test returned positive results for 33 people. There were 80 positive tests among the passengers of the next flight.

Apparently, the majority of tourists being isolated over suspected COVID-19 infection show no symptoms, and they have allegedly been vaccinated in Russia prior to their travel. They also have papers on PCR tests taken in Russia, which also show negative results.

By early June, there have been about 6,000 Russian citizens in Cuban resorts. According to the Cuban regulations, incoming tourists must take a PCR test for COVID-19 infection within 72 hours prior to their trip. A paper proving the negative test result must be presented when boarding a plane.