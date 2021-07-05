Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Philippines plane crash death toll rises to 52

56 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The military plane was carrying newly-trained army personnel when it crashed and burst into flames after overshooting the runway around 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

  • Two more critically injured crash survivors died in the hospital.
  • Retrieval operations for plane parts, including the black box that recorded the flight data, are ongoing at the crash site.
  • Full investigation into the crash ordered as soon as the rescue and recovery operation is completed.

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced today that the death toll from a plane crash in the southern Philippines has risen to 52 as two more critically injured crash survivors died in the hospital.

All 96 passengers and crew in the C-130H aircraft that crashed upon landing before noon Sunday on Jolo island in Sulu province have been accounted for, the Department of National Defense said, adding that 49 soldiers died and 47 others injured.

Lorenzana said three civilians on the ground were also killed and four others injured.

Lorenzana already ordered a “full investigation” into the crash “as soon as the rescue and recovery operation is completed.”

Major General Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson, said in an online press conference that the retrieval operations for plane parts, including the black box that recorded the flight data, are ongoing at the crash site, and an investigative team has arrived in Sulu.

The military plane was carrying newly-trained army personnel when it crashed and burst into flames after overshooting the runway around 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Minutes after the crash, troops and civilian volunteers rushed to the site for search and rescue. “Per eyewitnesses, a number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground, sparing them from the explosion caused by the crash,” the military said.

Arevalo said the C-130H plane mishap is one of the “most tragic incidents” that happened in the armed forces.