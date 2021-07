Air Canada launches new nonstop service between Montreal and Kelowna

This new route adds to the significant impact Air Canada has on the local economy and that of the province of British Columbia as a whole.

Up to five times weekly non-stop flights between Montreal and Kelowna.

Airline links BC’s Okanagan Valley with nonstop flights to all four Air Canada hubs:¬†Montreal,¬†Toronto,¬†Vancouver¬†and¬†Calgary.

Air Canada’s fuel-efficient Airbus A220-300 fleet will be used on the route.

Air Canada’s newest domestic route with the only non-stop service between¬†Montreal¬†and¬†Kelowna¬†was celebrated at¬†Kelowna¬†International Airport today. The flights operate three times weekly, increasing to four times in mid-July and five times in August. Air Canada’s fuel-efficient Airbus A220-300 fleet featuring Business Class and Economy cabins will be used on the route.

This new route adds to the significant impact Air Canada has on the local economy and that of the province of¬†British Columbia¬†as a whole. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Canada contributed approximately¬†$2.2 billion¬†to BC’s GDP, annually. Additionally,¬†Kelowna¬†is now connected to all four of the airline’s hubs which connects the Okanagan Valley directly to Air Canada’s vast global network with at most, one stop.

“We are excited to launch the only non-stop service between¬†Montreal¬†and¬†Kelowna, connecting two leading tourism destinations popular with Quebecers and British Columbians alike. Our new flights onboard Air Canada‘s ultra-quiet and environmentally-friendly Airbus A220-300 are also conveniently timed with connections to¬†Atlantic Canada¬†and abroad through our¬†Montreal¬†hub. As the country reopens, we are pleased to help friends and family reunite, and support¬†Canada’s¬†economic recovery and tourism industry. We know people are excited to travel again, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard,” said¬†Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

“Our loyal partner Air Canada is once again proving how much they value our passengers with this new¬†Montreal-Kelowna¬†route,” said¬†Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM. “With service from YUL Montr√©al-Trudeau Airport currently reduced and travel options still limited, the addition of this new Canadian holiday destination comes at just the right time! This is a great opportunity for Quebecers to discover the splendours of¬†Western Canada¬†in complete safety, aboard the new generation Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which are much quieter and assembled at¬†Mirabel¬†(YMX), with local know-how. We couldn’t ask for more!”

“Air¬†Canada’s¬†non-stop¬†Montreal-Kelowna¬†service marks a vast milestone for YLW to bring travel between¬†Quebec¬†and the Okanagan region,” said¬†Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, YLW ‚ÄstKelowna¬†International Airport. “Montreal¬†has been a significant region for tourism in the Okanagan and we have worked numerous years to achieve this community connection. I look forward to welcoming residents of¬†Quebec¬†and those who connect through¬†Montreal¬†to our four-season paradise.”

“We are thrilled to see this new direct flight from¬†Montreal¬†into¬†Kelowna¬†opening up tremendous possibilities for domestic travel in the Thompson Okanagan Region,” said¬†Ellen Walker-Matthews, SR VP and Acting President and CEO for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. “We have been realizing an increased demand out of¬†Quebec¬†over the past several months with inquires from trade travel, travel media and individual and this new direct service will help satisfy and grow this demand.”

Air¬†Canada’s¬†Airbus A220-300 features 12 Business Class seats and 125 Economy Class seats with upgraded in-flight entertainment at every seat throughout the aircraft. Customers have more personal space thanks to the widest economy seats in the fleet, and the largest overhead stowage bins for an aircraft this size. Additional features include larger windows and full colour LED ambient and customizable mood lighting that contribute to reducing fatigue when travelling. The high ceilings, extra shoulder room and storage make this aircraft an unparalleled interior in the narrow-body segment.

The A220 helps further Air Canada’s environment commitment of net zero emissions by 2050 due to its innovative geared turbofan engines that are projected to yield up to 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption per seat. The A220 is also the quietest aircraft in its category. Read the¬†Air Canada Airbus A220 fact sheet¬†for more information.

All Air Canada flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, for eligible customers, access to priority services, Maple Leaf Lounges and other benefits.