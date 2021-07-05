Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Ethiopian leads Africa in passenger and freight traffic during COVID-19 crisis

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Tewolde Gebremariam, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines
According to the African Airlines Association’s (AFRAA) report, Ethiopian has been ranked first by passenger and cargo traffic in 2020.

  • Ethiopian carried 500 thousand tons of freight and 5.5 million passengers through its main hub, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.
  • The cargo terminal has handled more than 500 thousand tons of freight during the year 2020.
  • Ethiopia also topped the list in the most connected countries in Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines topped the list with the highest passenger traffic transported through Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. A total of 5.5 million passengers have been transported through the airport. Of this traffic, Ethiopian transported 5.2 million passengers and the remaining passengers were transported by other airlines. The cargo terminal has handled more than 500 thousand tons of freight during the year 2020.

Ethiopia also topped the list in the most connected countries in Africa due to Ethiopian Airlines’ large number of direct flights within the continent.