The Grand Canyon in Oman adds Thai Hospitality with the new dusitD2 Naseem Resort

Dusit is a Thailand-based hospitality company. German DM Gerhard Stutz is put in charge to promote true Thai hospitality in Oman at the newly opened dusitD2 Naseem Resort in Jabal Akhdar, Oman .

The Thailand-based Dusit International Hotel Group has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar Owned by the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), which is the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, the deluxe resort is located within a brand new 8,000 sq m Adventure Park on the Saiq Plateau in the Jabal Akhdar area, just a five-minute drive from the ‘Grand Canyon of the Middle East,’ and two hours by car from Muscat International Airport. Comprising 252 brooms and suites, the contemporary resort fully embraces its unique mountain location with a spacious layout that blends seamlessly with its stunning natural surrounds.

The Jebel Akhdar or Al Jabal Al Akhdar, is part of Al Hajar Mountains range in Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate of Oman. It rises to a height of 2,980 m and encompasses the Saiq Plateau at 2,000 m above sea level

The Dusit branded dusitD2 Naseem Resor will be known for breathtaking views.

Dusit’s new group-wide wellness concept and approach will also be introduced to weave well-being elements throughout the stay experience. With a focus on physical vitality and mental health, this unparalleled approach will include the provision of mountain running, yoga, pilates, Thai boxing, guided meditation workshops, and other experiences and events that harness nature, sustainability, and adventure, to deliver healthy fun for adults and children alike.

The Dusit resort is well-equipped for future business events and social gatherings, with a grand ballroom that can cater for up to 150 guests, and several adjoining meeting rooms featuring the latest audio-visual equipment.

The Adventure Park, slated to open later in the year, will feature exciting activities to delight visitors of all ages, such as zip-line rides offering impressive views of the surrounding valley. A petting zoo and science center where budding young Einsteins can get to grips with all kinds of fun experiments are also set to open when the world reopens to international travel.

“We are delighted to make our Oman debut with this vibrant resort which showcases the heritage, culture, and visual splendor of the destination in truly distinctive fashion,” said Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. “From enriching wellness experiences and exciting dining journeys to adventurous excursions and a wide range of exhilarating activities, dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar has all the elements in place to provide a highly memorable vacation for visitors of all ages. Bright days are on the horizon for international travel, and we look forward to making the property a resounding success.”

Mr. Gerhard Stutz, General Manager, dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar, said, “Uniquely blending Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with local customs and traditions, our resort provides unparalleled access to wonder and adventure in a gorgeous location surrounded by breathtaking mountains and valleys. It’s truly a distinctive proposition for travelers, and we look forward to leveraging our unique position and offerings to deliver amazing vacation experiences that help to put the area on the map as a must-visit destination to the benefit of our broader community.”