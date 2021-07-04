Father was fully vaccinated and died: Wife, 3 young children are positive

Sinovac is the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19. Given to 350 million people in more than 80 countries, this vaccine is less than 50% effective but considered safe by WHO. An Indonesian family of four is a sad statistic and a heartbreaking reality.

The next two weeks are critical for the success of Indonesia’s efforts to rein in the coronavirus, as infections could rise until Saturday’s tougher curbs, affecting more than 100 million people. In Jakarta, why did Raden Ali Dendi, 45 die and his 3 kids and wife are down with COVID-19 after receiving two dosis of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine? Indonesia, including Bali is in lock-down

Breakthrough cases are COVID infections in people who are fully vaccinated. If you’ve been vaccinated and you have symptoms, don’t discount them. You could still get COVID. Don’t think you’re immune to Covid just because you’re vaccinated.

His name was Raden Ali Dendi. Raden was head of the technical support department for DENA in Jakarta. DENA developed one of the top Live Streaming Apps in Japan and is about to make its debut in the United States.

Raden was a happy 45-year-old father of 3 kids, married to a wonderful caring wife.

eTN Associate Mudi Astuti told eTurboNews: Raden was the most polite person in the family.

Two weeks ago the world was ok for Raden and his family. Raden and his wife were finally fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His three kids, 7, 12, 17 were due to receive their vaccine.

Yesterday Raden died. There was no space in a hospital after he got sick with COVID-19. His wife is also fighting a serious case of COVID-19 illness, but there are no open beds in hospitals. The three kids are all COVID-19 positive.

A large phase 3 trial in Brazil on the Chinese vaccine Sinovac showed that two doses, administered at an interval of 14 days, had an efficacy of 51% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, 100% against severe COVID-19, and 100% against hospitalization starting 14 days after receiving the second dose.

If the Chinese vaccines aren’t working, that’s a huge problem — and not just from a health perspective. Beijing has staked its reputation on providing other countries with vaccines. As Western nations stockpiled supplies for their own populations, China sent vaccines overseas — in June, the foreign ministry announced the country had delivered more than 350 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to more than 80 countries. That mission highlighted inadequate Western efforts at a time when tensions between China and many major democracies were running high.

The next two weeks are critical for the success of Indonesia’s efforts to rein in the coronavirus, as infections could rise until Saturday’s tougher curbs, affecting more than 100 million people, begin to show results, a minister said. As it battles one of Asia’s worst virus outbreaks, Indonesia reported 27,913 new infections in the latest of many peaks over the past two weeks.

In the next 10 days, maybe two weeks, cases can continue to rise,” despite tougher curbs on the islands of Java and Bali, as some infections could now be in the incubation period, said Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, who was appointed by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to oversee the COVID-19 response.