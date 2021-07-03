Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Saint Lucia update on Hurricane Elsa

3 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
On Friday, July 2, Category 1 Hurricane Elsa passed the island of Saint Lucia. Assessments to ascertain the level of impact across the island have taken place since the storm passed.

  1. The hurricane caused no significant damage to the tourism infrastructure.
  2. An All Clear order was issued at 9:45 pm on July 2 by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).
  3. Tourism and airport operations resumed fully this morning.

Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) reports that Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) and George F.L. Charles Airport (SLU) resumed normal operations at 10 am this morning for arriving and departing flights. Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines for updates. In an effort to improve processing times, passengers are encouraged to check in early. 

Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association (SLHTA) reports that hotel and resorts fared well with little to no damage to property. A cosmetic cleanup is underway at tourism-related facilities. Hotel guests have been cared for by on-site teams and are safe within their respective resorts.

Wind and rain conditions caused some damage across Saint Lucia and power continues to be restored in areas where outages have occurred. The road network has been deemed safe to traverse by the Ministry of Infrastructure. There are no reports of interruptions to the water supply.

The Ministry of Health will temporarily accept negative COVID-19 PCR test results older than 5 days for arriving passengers to Saint Lucia through Sunday, July 4, 2021, only. This temporary waiver is to facilitate travelers affected by Hurricane Elsa. For more information regarding Covid-19 protocols and entry into Saint Lucia, please visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19

To qualify as fully vaccinated, travelers must have had the last dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine at least two weeks (14 days) prior to travel. Travelers will indicate that they are fully vaccinated when filling out the pre-arrival Travel Authorization form, and upload proof of vaccination. Visitors must travel with their vaccination card or documentation. Upon arrival in Saint Lucia, pre-registered fully vaccinated visitors will be expedited via a dedicated Health Screening line and will be provided with a non-electronic identification wristband for the duration of their stay. This wristband must be worn throughout the stay and removed when departing Saint Lucia.

Non-vaccinated travelers will continue to be permitted to stay at up to two certified properties for the first 14 days and non-vaccinated returning nationals will be required to apply for quarantine for the same period. 