Hidden travel gem in India: Quaint Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer has several attractions, as was evident during an event on June 29, 2021. The event was organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce, where speakers – both officials and others – spoke glowingly of the fort city, on the border with Pakistan. Speakers said the city has much to offer to tourists, both domestic and foreign alike.

It was also pointed out that there were some challenges and issues being faced by the historical city which are hindering the growth of tourism. But first, the plus points.

Being a border town, Jaisalmer offers an opportunity to look at the other side of living in India. The Border Security Force with its presence offers much for the visitors to enjoy.

The area is home to some great cuisine, which by itself draws many visitors. Second, there are 7 popular temples, but only a few are being given publicity. People know only the desert part of the region but not so much the lakes. The Indira Gandhi Canal itself offers quite a feast for the eyes.

Migratory birds are another major draw as are the over 20 crafts and handicrafts which have given jobs to local artisans.

But, now, the other side of the fence, as it were.

Connectivity is a major issue in the area, with airlines not catering regularly to the city where several good hotels have come up. Several chains have come up with hotels in the city, as have the local people, including Bhim Singh, who is a major player catering to tourists from far and near.

Second, there is only one point from where one can see the border, while there potentially could be 4. Several restrictions on movements in the areas also act as irritants for tourists.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is an Indian government agency attached to the Ministry of Culture that is responsible for archaeological research and the conservation and preservation of cultural monuments in the country. ASI has been charged with manning the living city of Jaisalmer, but so far has been hindering development by not allowing any, even minor, changes in the houses, which call for urgent repair.

UNESCO has also shown interest in playing a part in retaining the unique attractions of Jaisalmer. For example, Although submitted for approval to the World Heritage Committee in 2018, a Management Plan for Jaisalmer Fort has not yet been provided for review leaving a UNESCO determination pending.

