Seychelles steals “The World’s Top Ten Gorgeous Coastline Marathon” award

5 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Seychelles
The Seychelles islands made an appearance at the GorgeousRun global coastline marathon IP launch event on May 23 in Shanghai, taking away the award for “The world’s Top Ten Gorgeous Coastline Marathon.” GorgeousRun is a platform that connects Chinese marathon runners with other marathon destination such as Seychelles.

  1. The Seychelles Eco-Friendly Marathon is an annual event internationally recognized through the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) label.
  2. Participants from all over the globe competed while enjoying a panoramic view of the beautiful destination of Seychelles.
  3. This launch event also featured other destinations including Mauritius, Tahiti, Israel, and Jamaica.

The island paradise collaborated with GorgeousRun to showcase its natural beauty and particularly its Eco-Friendly Marathon trail to Chinese marathon runners.

The Seychelles Eco-Friendly Marathon, which is an annual event internationally recognized through the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) label, allows participants from all over the globe to compete while enjoying a panoramic view of the beautiful destination on their course.

Against a backdrop of pearly-white beaches and emerald rainforests, the Seychelles event hosts an international audience of marathon-enthusiasts and professionals alike. Holding its 12th Edition in 2019, Seychelles registered a number of 65 international foreign participants from 28 countries.

Present at the GorgeousRun event was Ms. Sun Yingjie, the Chinese female world champion long distance-runner who had previously participated in the Seychelles Eco-Friendly marathon through the GorgeousRun platform. Ms. Yingjie shared her experience of the pristine paradise and the Seychelles Eco-Friendly Marathon trail with the audience, inspiring others to discover the destination’s beauty.

The Seychelles Tourism Board Director China and Japan, Mr. Jean-Luc Lai-Lam commented, “It has been a period of reflection for everyone due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and this has given us the time to think about our health now more than ever. We have started increasing our exercise routines and participating in more sports activities in pursuit of our health. The Seychelles Eco-friendly Marathon creates the perfect platform for our visitors for us to do just that while experiencing our beautiful islands. In turn the GorgeousRun event gives us the ideal stage for us to reach our targeted consumers within the marathon world.”

