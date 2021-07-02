Boeing 737 jet makes emergency WATER landing in Hawaii

Transair Boeing 737 cargo jet was “attempting to return to Honolulu when the pilots were forced to land the aircraft in the water.”

Transair Boeing 737 cargo jet was forced to make an emergency water landing off Honolulu shortly after taking off. According to the US Coast Guard, the two crew members were rescued.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the emergency occurred aboard Transair Flight 810 early on Friday morning at 3;30am HST.

“The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the FAA said. “According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members.”

A spokesman for the Coast Guard, Petty Officer Third Class Matthew West, said that a Coast Guard helicopter rescued one of the crew, while “a fire department helicopter rescued the other.” A Coast Guard cutter was also dispatched to the scene.

The plane in question is thought to be a 46-year-old Boeing 737-200, registered as N810TA. It is operated by Rhoades Aviation in Transair colors.