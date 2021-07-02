Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

High-speed connectivity everywhere in Canada, UK, Alaska and Arctic Region

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
This latest launch of OneWeb satellites will put high-speed broadband within reach of the whole Northern Hemisphere later this year.

  • OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with all 36 satellites launched earlier today, bringing total in-orbit constellation to 254 satellites.
  • High-speed connectivity to be available from the North Pole to the 50th parallel – includes the United Kingdom, Canada, Alaska and Arctic Region.
  • On track for full global coverage by June 2022 with a LEO constellation of 648 satellites.

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today announced the successful launch of another 36 satellites to mark the completion of its ‘Five to 50’ mission. With this major milestone, the Company is ready to deliver connectivity across the United Kingdom, Canada, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, and the Arctic Region.

The latest launch takes OneWeb’s in-orbit constellation to 254 satellites, or 40% of OneWeb‘s planned fleet of 648 LEO satellites that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. OneWeb intends to make global service available in 2022.

Service demonstrations will begin this summer in several key locations – including Alaska and Canada – as OneWeb prepares for commercial service in the next six months. Offering enterprise-grade connectivity services, the Company has already announced distribution partnerships across several industries and businesses including with BT, ROCK Network, AST Group, PDI, Alaska Communications and others, as OneWeb expands its global capabilities. The Company continues to engage with telecommunications providers, ISPs, and governments worldwide to offer its low-latency, high-speed connectivity services and sees growing demand for new solutions to connect the hardest to reach places.

The launch of the latest 36 satellites was conducted by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrom. Liftoff occurred on 1 July at 13:48 BST. OneWeb’s satellites separated from the rocket and were dispensed in 9 batches over a period of 3 hours 52 minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, MP, said: “This latest launch of OneWeb satellites will put high-speed broadband within reach of the whole Northern Hemisphere later this year, including improving connectivity in the remotest parts of the UK.

“Backed by the British Government, OneWeb proves what is possible when public and private investment come together, putting the UK at the forefront of the latest technologies, opening up new markets, and ultimately transforming the lives of people around the world.”

