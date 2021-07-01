Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

IATA: Rolls-Royce confirms commitment to open aftermarket best practice

by Harry Johnson
Rolls-Royce does not discriminate against airlines, lessors or MRO providers that use non-OEM parts or repairs.

  • Rolls-Royce will not insist that airlines or lessors subscribe to Rolls-Royce services.
  • Rolls-Royce does not prevent the development of legitimate non-OEM parts or non-OEM repairs by MRO providers and independent parts manufacturers.
  • Rolls-Royce’s policy is to grant airlines, lessors and MRO providers non-discriminatory access to OEM parts, repairs and support.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Rolls-Royce plc have signed a joint statement that clarifies the engine manufacturer’s ongoing commitment to an open and competitive approach to its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

The document was finalized after several months of productive and collaborative dialogue on industry best practice for engine MRO services.

Both organizations are aligned on four key principles that underpin the Rolls-Royce approach to the MRO ecosystem and are included in the official statement:

  1. Rolls-Royce does not prevent the development of legitimate non-OEM parts or non-OEM repairs by MRO providers and independent parts manufacturers, as long as they are approved by the appropriate airworthiness regulator;

2. Rolls-Royce’s policy is to grant airlines, lessors and MRO providers non-discriminatory access to OEM parts, repairs and support (including access to Rolls-Royce Care);

3. Rolls-Royce does not discriminate against airlines, lessors or MRO providers that use non-OEM parts or repairs;

4. Rolls-Royce will not insist that airlines or lessors subscribe to Rolls-Royce services.

Among those expected to benefit are airlines, aircraft and engine lessors, and organizations wishing to provide MRO services for Rolls-Royce engines. 

