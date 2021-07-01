Qatar Airways marks 10 years Canada flights

Qatar Airways’ journey in Canada began in June 2011 with three weekly flights to Montréal.

Qatar Airways marked a milestone in its history with Canada, celebrating 10 successful years since its inaugural flight between Doha and Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL). The airline’s journey in Canada began in June 2011 with three weekly flights to Montréal, later expanding to four weekly in December 2018 and then reaching a daily service in February 2021.

Qatar Airways never stopped flying to Montréal throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the airline continues to provide a lifeline for Canadians returning home from all over the world. After working closely with the Government of Canada and its embassies at the height of the global health emergency, Qatar Airways also temporarily operated three weekly services to Toronto in addition to multiple charter flights to Vancouver to help bring home more than 44,000 Canadian citizens and residents stranded abroad.

Since its inaugural flight in June 2011, Qatar Airways has flown more than 3,400 times between Doha and Montréal, enabling nearly 1 million business and leisure passengers to connect to popular destinations in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and beyond. The Montréal service is currently operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900 featuring 36 seats in the award-winning Qsuite Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class. Qatar Airways Cargo also offers more than 100 tonnes of cargo capacity each week in each direction on the Doha- Montréal -Doha route.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Canada has always been close to us at Qatar Airways. I remember the pride I felt when we first touched down in Montréal in 2011, and I knew then that this was just the beginning of a strong and enduring relationship with Canada. Over the years we have witnessed the benefits of our services to Canada that extend well beyond our mission of bringing people together. Our flights have enabled travellers from around the world to experience Canada’s iconic hospitality while supporting the export of Canadian products to overseas markets.