F18 fighter jets stall in the skies

Still on the no-fly list are F18 fighter jets that appear to have stalled in the skies. From where? Going to where?

There are clues – the first being they are from an undisclosed location in the middle of an unspecified ocean. The jets are for now below deck and stationery aboard a United States aircraft carrier. When will the F-18 fighters be called for duty and take to the skies and for what purpose? Hard to say, because the target mission date keeps changing.

So what exactly are we talking about here? What F18 fighter jets are everyone waiting on?

The ones that will make their film debut in “Top Gun: Maverick,” the movie, of course.

It has been 35 years since Top Gun was released in theaters. Yes. Thirty. Five. Years. Since Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Nick “Goose” Bradshaw felt the need, the need for speed.

At first the movie was supposed to open in theaters on December 23, 2020, but that got delayed due to… what else?… COVID-19. The movie then was supposed to be coming out this weekend on July 2. But that date was abandoned instead for a November 19, 2021, debut.

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

You see, Maverick star Tom Cruise has another movie sequel that was to come out in the fall of this year – “Mission: Impossible 7.” But that movie will now come out on May 27, 2020. Each movie must have its own moment in box office time and history.

But Top Gun and Mission Impossible are not the only movies that have gone on the reshuffling deck of movie viewing due to COVID-19. It has been almost a given as the coronavirus has reared its ugly head in more ways than one could imagine.

The COVID-19 Rant

While on set for the making of Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise went on a COVID safety rant with movie crew members, the likes of which were spilling out all over social media in December of last year.