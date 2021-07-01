Chinese will take 750 million railway trips during summer travel rush

College students return home from universities and transport demand from family visits and travel soars during China’s summer travel rush.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for China’s railway system

This year’s summer travel rush will last for 62 days.

A peak of nearly 14 million passenger trips in a single day is expected to be made.

China is expected to see 750 million railway trips during the upcoming summer travel rush, almost identical to that of 2019 level, data from the country’s railway operator showed Wednesday.

This year’s summer travel rush will last for 62 days from July 1 to Aug. 31, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

A peak of nearly 14 million passenger trips in a single day is expected to be made during the period, the railway operator said.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for China’s railway system as college students return home from universities and transport demand from family visits and travel soars.

China State Railway Group Company, Ltd., doing business as China Railway or CR, is a state-owned sole proprietorship enterprise that undertakes railway passenger and cargo transportation services in the People’s Republic of China and is a state-owned industrial enterprise established under the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on All-Ownership Industrial Enterprises.”

The Ministry of Finance acts on behalf of the State Council to perform the duties of shareholders. It used to be part of the now defunct Ministry of Railways. China Railway operates passenger and freight transport via 21 subsidiaries.