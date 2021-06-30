Air Canada announces election of directors

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

7 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
  • Air Canada’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
  • All of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular were elected as directors of Air Canada.
  • Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR.

Air Canada announced today that all of the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated May 6, 2021 were elected as directors of Air Canada at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

All of the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada and each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Amee Chande139,562,87095.45%6,656,3054.55%
Christie J.B. Clark139,159,06095.17%7,060,1154.83%
Gary A. Doer138,644,84094.82%7,574,3355.18%
Rob Fyfe138,923,88195.01%7,295,2944.99%
Michael M. Green131,072,64989.64%15,146,52610.36%
Jean Marc Huot137,430,29693.99%8,788,8796.01%
Madeleine Paquin145,829,34799.73%389,8280.27%
Michael Rousseau145,771,42199.69%447,7540.31%
Vagn Sørensen131,891,67390.20%14,327,5029.80%
Kathleen Taylor138,914,12495.00%7,305,0515.00%
Annette Verschuren145,896,09399.78%323,0820.22%
Michael M. Wilson138,032,88694.40%8,186,2895.60%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR.