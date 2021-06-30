Direct flights from Munich to Dubai on Lufthansa now

Due to the high demand, Munich is the third hub of the Lufthansa Group to add Dubai to its flight schedule, after Frankfurt and Zurich.

Lufthansa announces new UAE route.

From October 1, 2021, Lufthansa flies nonstop from Munich to Dubai.

Three weekly flights with the Airbus A350-900.

If you want to extend your summer, now is the best opportunity to do so. Just in time for the winter half-year and coinciding with the opening of the EXPO, Lufthansa is taking off from Munich directly to Dubai.

From October 1 to April 23 – the end of the Bavarian Easter holidays – an Airbus A350-900 will fly three times a week to the Persian Gulf.

LH 638 starts with ideal flight times: Departure from Munich is at 10:30 p.m., arrival in Dubai at 6:40 a.m. the following day. The return flight departs at 8:30 a.m. and arrives in Munich at 12:50 p.m.

“We are pleased to be able to offer an attractive long-haul destination as a new route from Munich for the first time since the pandemic began. Due to the high demand, Munich is the third hub of the Lufthansa Group to add Dubai to its flight schedule, after Frankfurt and Zurich. And for the first time, our passengers will be able to travel from Munich to the Emirates on the most sustainable long-haul aircraft in our fleet: the Airbus A350-900,” says Stefan Kreuzpaintner, Head of the Munich hub and Head of Sales for the Lufthansa Group.

Lufthansa already flew from Munich to Dubai from 2003 to 2016, most recently with an Airbus A330.

The health and safety of passengers is a top priority for Lufthansa. The services offered on board and the procedures before and during the flight have therefore been adapted to the current regulatory requirements. Among other things, this applies to the distance rules for boarding and disembarking and the obligation to wear a medical mask. Hepa filters also clean the cabin air, comparable to an operating room.