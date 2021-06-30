Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Allegiant announces 23 new nonstop routes

36 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Allegiant launches 10 routes to four new cities: Melbourne, Fla.; Amarillo, Texas; Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis.

  • Allegiant continues to expand its flight network.
  • Allegiant to launch new routes for fall vacation and holiday travel to destinations across the country.
  • Four new cities among the offerings, including Melbourne, Fla.; Amarillo, Texas; Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis.

Allegiant today announces 23 new nonstop routes for fall vacation and holiday travel to destinations across the country, including 10 routes to four new cities: Melbourne, Fla.; Amarillo, Texas; Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis. 

“We continue to expand our network to provide customers with our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to even more of the cities they want to visit – whether it’s for a long overdue vacation, or to reconnect with family and friends,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant‘s senior vice president of revenue and planning.

“Now more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we take them directly to their destinations – without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new routes to Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) include:

  1. Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021
  2. Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville International Airport (SDF) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021
  3. Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021
  4. Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021
  5. Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021
  6. Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021
  7. Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021

The new nonstop routes to Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) include:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning Oct. 14, 2021
  2. Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021

The new nonstop routes to Washington, D.C. via Dulles International Airport (IAD) include:

  1. Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021
  2. Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) –  beginning Dec. 18, 2021

The new nonstop routes to Melbourne, Fla. via Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) include:

  1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning Nov. 11, 2021
  2. Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021
  3. Concord, North Carolina via Concord-Padgett Airport (USA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021

The new nonstop routes to Minneapolis, Minn. via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) include:

  1. Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning Oct. 7, 2021
  2. Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021
  3. Palm Beach, Florida via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – beginning Oct. 7, 2021

The new nonstop routes to Punta Gorda, Fla. via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) include:

  1. Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021
  2. Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021

The new nonstop routes to Orange County, Calif. via John Wayne Airport (SNA) include:

  1. Eugene, Oregon via Eugene Airport (EUG) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021
  2. Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021

The new routes to Nashville, Tenn. via Nashville International Airport (BNA) include:

  1. Palm Springs, California via Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) – beginning Nov. 17, 2021
  2. Melbourne, Florida via Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021
  3. Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021

The new nonstop routes to Jacksonville, Fla. via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) include:

  1. Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021
  2. Dulles, Virginia via Dulles International Airport (IAD) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021

The new nonstop route to Las Vegas via McCarran International Airport (LAS) from Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) begins Oct. 14, 2021

The new nonstop route from Houston, Texas via William P. Lobby Airport to Bentonville, Ark. via Bentonville Municipal Airport (XNA) begins Nov.19, 2021

The new nonstop route from Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) begins Oct. 6, 2021

The new nonstop route from Wichita, Kansas via Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) to St. Petersburg, Fla. via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) begins Nov. 19, 2021