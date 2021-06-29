Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Response to India Tourism relief package fast and furious

12 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
Subhash
Dr. Subhash Goyal, President of the Confederation of Tourism Professionals of India, on India Tourism relief package.
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

There is mixed reaction in the travel trade on the India Tourism relief measures announced by the Finance Minister to revive tourism. The general feeling is that it is too little, too late, although it does recognize that the industry is not totally orphaned.

  1. The Union Finance Minister, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, announced the India Tourism relief package just yesterday, June 28, 2021.
  2. The package is designed to address the needs of travel and tourism stakeholders due to COVID-19.
  3. The anticipated result is to boost the economy in India in the fight against the myriad of problems caused by the coronavirus.

Dr. Subhash Goyal, President of the Confederation of Tourism Professionals of India, who heads the STIC Group, had this to say on the announcement made by the Finance Minister for Tourism.

“This announcement is too late and too little. Already 10 million people have become jobless, and thousands of companies have become bankrupt.

“Without the announcement of the date for issuance of e-tourist visas and the date for starting of scheduled international flights, we cannot revive tourism, and free visas will be meaningless. Moreover, all tourists who are spending air fare can easily pay for the visa fee. This will only benefit overland tourists from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The money saved by not giving free tourist visas can be utilized for giving grants to tourist guides and the tourism workforce.

“The giving of loans to tourist guides and small tour operators is also meaningless, because how will they return the loan and pay the interest when there is no business? If the government really wants to help, then there are only about 11,000-12,000 government-recognized guides, and government can easily give them a one-time grant under the same provision like they are giving to farmers and ration to the below poverty pine people. In the same provisions, grants can be given to tourist guides, small and medium tour operators, tourist bus/taxi owners and drivers, etc. This would help them to survive till the time our borders are opened, and tourists start coming to India.

