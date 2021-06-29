Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Skål Asia President: Meet candidate Andrew J. Wood

26 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
ajwood
Andrew J. Wood
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Skål Asia Vice President Andrew J. Wood today announced he is to run for election for President in the 2021-2023 Skål Asia elections which takes place virtually on the August 25, 2021.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Conversation with Skål Asia Presidential candidate Andrew J. Wood and Dr. Scott Michael Smith, Assumption University’s Course Coordinator from the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
  2. Wood’s nomination for the head of Skål Asia’s top job comes as no surprise to many.
  3. He has been the longest serving member of the Asia board and is the most senior of the board’s three Vice Presidents.

Wood first joined the Skål Asian Area (SAA) board 16 years ago as Director of Development 2005-2009 and has twice held the VP office, first during 2009-2010 and most recently since 2017 to the present day.

Wood is a former past president of the Thailand National Committee 2012-14 and is currently President of the Skål Bangkok Club, a post he first held in 2008-10 and again 2018-present.

In 2010 Wood joined the Executive Board of Skål International as a Director. He is a well-respected and decorated Skål member and Wood has 29 years of distinguished service. There is no question that Wood has not only the experience and skills to lead Skål Asia but brings to the table an impressive service record in Skål International, honed over many years.

Wood’s wealth of knowledge and contacts – both inside Skål but equally important also on the global stage of travel and tourism – makes him an ideal candidate. A UK national, with a professional career in hospitality in Thailand, Wood’s adopted home for the past 30 years, has seen this experienced general manager manage some of the country’s finest hotels, and resorts, including the famed Royal Cliff Group of Hotels. The Royal Cliff Resort was the host venue of the highly successful 2006 Skål World Congress.

In 2019 he was awarded Skål’s Membre D’Honneur and is a recipient of the Skål Order of Merit, presented by President Mok Singh in 2013 and is a recipient of the Skål President’s Award, bestowed by President Peter Morrison in 2020.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next