Skål Asia President: Meet candidate Andrew J. Wood

Skål Asia Vice President Andrew J. Wood today announced he is to run for election for President in the 2021-2023 Skål Asia elections which takes place virtually on the August 25, 2021.

Conversation with Skål Asia Presidential candidate Andrew J. Wood and Dr. Scott Michael Smith, Assumption University’s Course Coordinator from the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Wood’s nomination for the head of Skål Asia’s top job comes as no surprise to many. He has been the longest serving member of the Asia board and is the most senior of the board’s three Vice Presidents.

Wood first joined the Skål Asian Area (SAA) board 16 years ago as Director of Development 2005-2009 and has twice held the VP office, first during 2009-2010 and most recently since 2017 to the present day.

Wood is a former past president of the Thailand National Committee 2012-14 and is currently President of the Skål Bangkok Club, a post he first held in 2008-10 and again 2018-present.

In 2010 Wood joined the Executive Board of Skål International as a Director. He is a well-respected and decorated Skål member and Wood has 29 years of distinguished service. There is no question that Wood has not only the experience and skills to lead Skål Asia but brings to the table an impressive service record in Skål International, honed over many years.

Wood’s wealth of knowledge and contacts – both inside Skål but equally important also on the global stage of travel and tourism – makes him an ideal candidate. A UK national, with a professional career in hospitality in Thailand, Wood’s adopted home for the past 30 years, has seen this experienced general manager manage some of the country’s finest hotels, and resorts, including the famed Royal Cliff Group of Hotels. The Royal Cliff Resort was the host venue of the highly successful 2006 Skål World Congress.

In 2019 he was awarded Skål’s Membre D’Honneur and is a recipient of the Skål Order of Merit, presented by President Mok Singh in 2013 and is a recipient of the Skål President’s Award, bestowed by President Peter Morrison in 2020.