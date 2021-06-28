Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Russia resumes US, Italy, Belgium, Bulgaria, Jordan, Ireland, Cyprus, and North Macedonia flights

56 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
For the time being, Russian carriers are in no hurry to actively borrow the granted quotas.

  • This decision of the headquarters means that Russian airlines may resume flights to these countries.
  • Russian airlines have announced they were ready to resume flights only to Italy, Bulgaria, and Cyprus.
  • Flights between Russia and those countries was suspended in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian authorities announced today that as of June 28, Russia formally resumed air traffic with the United States, Italy, Belgium, Bulgaria, Jordan, Ireland, Cyprus, and North Macedonia.

Flights between Russia and those countries was suspended in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to resume the flights was made by the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus on June 18. At the same time, the number of quotas for flights to a number of countries is expanding.

This decision of the headquarters means that airlines may resume flights to these countries. At the moment, Russian airlines have announced they were ready to resume flights only to Italy, Bulgaria, and Cyprus.

The operational headquarters has agreed to open flights from Moscow to Washington and New York twice a week (that is, both the Russian carrier and the foreign one will be able to operate two flights each). Flights from Moscow to Brussels (four times a week), from Moscow to Dublin (two flights), from Moscow to Rome and Milan (two flights), from Moscow to Venice and Naples (four flights), from Moscow to Larnaca (four flights), from Moscow to Paphos (three flights).

The authorities also approved resumption of flights between Russia and Bulgaria: Sofia, Varna, Burgas are open for flights both from Moscow and from the regions (from Moscow – four flights a week, from regions – one).

For the time being, Russian carriers are in no hurry to actively borrow the granted quotas. At the moment, Aeroflot announced plans to open flights from Moscow to Sofia and Burgas in July, it is planned to operate four flights a week.

Also, the operational headquarters agreed to increase flights to Vienna, Azerbaijan, Yerevan, Qatar, Belgrade, Helsinki, Zurich. Split, Dubrovnik, Pula, Geneva are also open for flights. Most of all, the quota for flights to Greece has been expanded. In addition to increasing the frequency of flights from Moscow to Athens, the headquarters opened flights from Moscow and the regions to Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Corfu, and Rhodes.