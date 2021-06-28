Thailand reopens Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1

Hotels and other tourism venues in the island province have been prepared for the reopening campaign and up to 80 percent of Phuket’s residents will have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Wednesday.

The Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced today that the kingdom is ready to commence the Phuket Sandbox campaign on July 1 and to re-open the resort island to vaccinated foreign tourists.

Hotels and other tourism-related venues throughout the island province have been prepared for the reopening campaign whereas up to 80 percent of Phuket’s residents, including those hired in hotel and tourist industry, will have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Wednesday, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.

An estimated 400 to 500 foreign tourists are scheduled to arrive in Phuket on Thursday and many more are expected to follow at later dates, he said.

Under the Phuket Sandbox program, foreign tourists will be allowed to enter and move freely on the island, provided they are fully vaccinated against the virus and tested negative. They can travel to the rest parts of Thailand after staying on the island for 14 nights.

The move comes as Thailand is struggling to contain a months-long surge in infections. On Monday, the country reported 5,406 COVID-19 cases, the third highest daily tally since the pandemic began, raising the total case tally to nearly 250,000.