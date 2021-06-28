Huge fire and explosion: London’s Elephant and Castle rail station evacuated

The blaze has engulfed three commercial units underneath the railway arches of the station, as well as four cars and a telephone box.

London Underground station of Elephant and Castle was evacuated today after a huge fire has broken out in commercial units close to the train station.

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the transport hub on Monday in footage of the incident posted on social media. One video showed emergency workers and passersby watching the blaze before a giant fireball suddenly erupts from the side of a building.

A total of 15 fire engines and 100 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze, according to London Fire Brigade.

There have been no reports of injuries.

At least one explosion rocked the site after the fire broke out and the station’s evacuation was well underway.

London Fire Brigade has urged residents avoid the area and keep all windows and doors closed. In a statement, it confirmed road closures are in place and said that the blaze has engulfed three commercial units underneath the railway arches of the station, as well as four cars and a telephone box.

Officers from the British Transport Police and the Metropolitan Police are also attending the scene.

“The incident is not believed to be terror related,” a police spokesperson for the London borough of Southwark said.

Rail operator Thameslink has said that all lines through Elephant and Castle are blocked and the fire brigade is assessing the situation. In an update issued by National Rail, the service said a “fire next to the track” means trains will be unable to use the station until at least 8pm local time.