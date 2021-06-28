Schauinsland Reisen manages aviation business with Airxelerate

Airxelerate was founded in Berlin in 2018. In addition to developing its own Calisto product line, the company also released tailor-made IT solutions for tourism companies.

The tour German operator Schauinsland Reisen will use Airxelerate’s Calisto Distribution Platform for market distribution. In the future, the new system will support the management of the tour operator’s extensive flight contingents and ensure that the flight offer is optimally distributed to the tour operator’s partner. Schauinsland Reisen is expanding its IT infrastructure with the Calisto distribution Platform from Airxelerate. In the future, the new system will control the tour operator’s extensive flight contingents and ensure that the flight offers are optimally distributed with tour operator partners.

Schauinsland Reisen hopes that the system will make flight control considerably easier. “Schauinsland Reisen works closely and trustingly with a large number of airlines all over the world. Airxelerate enables us to manage this diverse range of services comprehensively and dynamically, ”says Markus Förster, Head of Flight Distribution at Schauinsland Reisen.

The Calisto Distribution Platform is tailored to the requirements of the classic holiday flight business, but at the same time, it builds a technical bridge to the global scheduled airlines. The Calisto Distribution Platform enables airlines and tour operators to automatically process name lists in the airlines’ respective passport-tight service systems and departure control systems.

“Holiday and scheduled airlines use very different system landscapes. Airxelerate breaks down technical boundaries in a very targeted manner and ensures homogeneous processes in airline sales in tourism,“ says Nina Sifi, Managing Director of Airxelerate. Schauinsland Reisen is the first tour operator to use the cloud-based control and sales system that was introduced last year.

About Airxelerate

Airxelerate was founded in Berlin in 2018. In addition to developing its own Calisto product line, the company also released tailor-made IT solutions for tourism companies. Airxelerate overcomes technical boundaries between airlines and tourism and is a competence for data management and sales.

With agile structures and modern technology, Airxelerate’s cloud-based solutions reduce complexity and costs. Building on decades of expertise, the founders of the Berlin start-up are breaking new ground in travel technology.

