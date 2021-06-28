Is Citizenship by Investment going bad?

Passports and Citizenships are for sale. Lists of countries selling cheap or not so cheap passports may open this world for investment crimes and more.

For a small country heavily dependent on tourism, the Caribbean island of Grenada is drawing unwanted attention for how its government has turned hostile to one of its most promising hospitality projects in years. Kimpton Kawana Bay, a luxury resort/residence funded through the island’s unique Citizenship by Investment program has come to a stop. The lead investor is Warren Newfield, who until May 2021 served as Grenadian ambassador-at-large and one of the country’s three consuls general in the U.S

Citizenship through investment is a program available and promoted in many countries in the Caribbean, even in countries like Malta, Cyprus.

The reward for new citizens is tremendous and spills over even to get access to the United States.

Did Grenada change its mind and is risking a major tourism investment?

As more countries tighten their borders and paths to immigration, a new industry is working to bypass those restrictions – for a hefty fee. The Industry is called Citizenship by Investments.