Royal Caribbean full speed ahead even after two children caught COVID-19 on a cruise

40 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Royal Caribbean
'We Are Back!' Royal Caribbean Group Resumes U.S. Cruising Today
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Royal Caribbean Group, together with local officials, commemorated an important milestone on the cruise company’s journey to resume operations with its state-of-the-art, luxury ship, Celebrity Edge. The much-anticipated day marked the first cruise to sail from a U.S. port following the industry’s suspension of service.

  1. We are elated to once again welcome guests onboard, sailing from South Florida, our home,” said Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group, Chairman and CEO. 
  2. “Today is a day that brings momentum to our industry and to countless individuals and port communities around the world that are part of our travel and hospitality network.”
  3. Royal Caribbean Group’s health and safety standards are the culmination of more than a year of diligent work done by its Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, and collaborations with government officials with a singular goal that prioritized the health and safety of guests, crew, and communities it visits.

In a Cruise operated from the Bahamas two young unvaccinated passengers on a Royal Caribbean International cruise out of the Bahamas tested positive for the coronavirus, the cruise line said.

The passengers, who were younger than 16 and traveling in the same group, left Adventure of the Seas before the end of the cruise on Thursday in Freeport with their companions. They returned home to Florida on a private flight arranged by the cruise company, CEO Michael Bayley said in a Facebook post.

It was the latest reminder of the difficulty of keeping the virus off cruise ships — and the latest test of the protocols meant to keep covid from spreading on board.

Cruising from the United States on large vessels has been shut down since March 2020, but the first voyages are set to begin with the  Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity Edge. The much-anticipated day marked the first cruise to sail from a U.S. port following the industry’s suspension of service.

Royal Caribbean Group says this about the Celebrity Edge:
From the very first sketches to experiencing those designs in a virtual reality setting, every step was done in 3-D. From the incredible new Magic Carpet® to the private plunge pools in our new 2-story Edge Villas, we could design the most refined ship at sea. The unique outward-facing design breaks from traditional ship design. Aboard, you’ll feel more connected with the sea and the places you’ll visit in a variety of spaces ranging from our Edge Staterooms with Infinite Verandas®, to our reimagined, terraced pool deck that offers even greater views of the destinations and shimmer of ocean.