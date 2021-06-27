SKAL Rome has a new Executive Committee

Skal International is the truly global club for Travel Industry Professionals. Skal International is a worldwide movement that links the movers and shakers of the . travel and tourism industry. The SKAL Club in Rome, Italy is announcing a new executive committee for 2021-2023

Skal International Club of Rome has a new Executive Committee that was elected, for the period 2021-2023, during the Extraordinary Assembly of the Club held on June 23rd at its historic headquarters, the Hotel Universo in Rome. The Assembly expressed its vote and the new Board took office The FORMER PRESIDENT, PAOLO BARTOLOZZI, explained in his speech the work of the Board of Directors led by him in the last 16 months

SKAL Rome’s former president Paolo Bartolozzi explained the work of the Board of Directors in the last 16 months, outlining the challenges with COVID-19, and underlining the process of transformation of the club and its local and international relevance.

Elected to the next term for 2021-2023 were Luigi Sciarra as president, Vanessa Cerrone, Secretary; Paolo Bartolozzi, Treasurer, Tito Livio Mongelli and Fulvio Gianetti, Vice Presidents. Antonio Borgia and Rita Zoppolato were elected as auditors.

Skal Rome

I was lucky, continues Paolo Bartolozzi of having been able to count on an exceptional Board of working for the success of the Club, notwithstanding the COVID emergency.

The new president Luigi Sciarra thanked all Skalleagues attending.

It will be a Presidency in the sign of continuity with respect to all the initiatives already in place, of greater inclusion for members in the Club’s activities and of development of the opportunities that open up also thanks to SKAL Europe.

During the Assembly, the ceremony of the delivery of THE COLLAR OF INTERNATIONAL COUNCILOR OF SKAL ITALIA was held and exercised by Antonio Percario to Paolo Bartolizzi.



SKAL International elected its board earlier in January this year.