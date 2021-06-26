Red tourism explodes in China in 2021

Red tourism became an increasingly popular travel choice for Chinese people in the first half of this year.

According to a recently released industry report, red tourism – traveling to historical sites with Communist revolutionary legacy, became an increasingly popular travel choice for Chinese people in the first half of 2021.

The report, released by a major Chinese online travel agency, said the number of people booking tickets on the platform for sites bearing China‘s revolutionary legacy rose 208 percent year on year during the period.

The number represents a 35-percent increase from the same period in 2019, said the report.

Those born in the 1980s and 1990s were most interested in red tourism, accounting for 38 percent and 31 percent, respectively, of the number of people visiting such destinations.

Tian’anmen Square, the Military Museum of the Chinese People’s Revolution and Jinggang Mountains are among the most popular destinations for red tourism, said the report.