Strengthening climate-friendly travel to zero

With Europe as a global leader in Travel & Tourism, SUNx Malta announces two initiatives to help post pandemic recovery in the region and respond to UN Secretary General Guterres call for all post pandemic tourism to be Sustainable and Climate Friendly.

SUNx Malta is working to strengthen European climate action. First is an SDG 17 Memorandum of Understanding with the European Travel Commission (ETC), representing National Tourism Organizations (NTOs) of Europe, to work together to build Climate Friendly Travel into ETC members strategic plans. This will help them to prioritize the sustainable development of Europe as a tourist destination.

This will also include working together specifically through the SUNx Climate Friendly Travel Registry for 2050 Ambitions to help European NTOs advance their Climate Resilience strategies.

Second is the appointment of a “Strong Climate Envoy – for Europe” to intensify focus on the rapidly evolving policies, laws and institutions in the region and to help Travel & Tourism Communities and Companies better engage with the CFT Registry. Cinzia De Marzo, who has recently been nominated as an EU Climate Ambassador, is an experienced lawyer, who has worked within the European Commission as a lawyer, responsible for the European Tourism Indicators of Sustainability (ETIS) brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position. In her new role she will work closely with the EU institutions to support the Green Deal in the Travel & Tourism Sector.

She will also engage European stakeholders with the UNFCCC compliant SUNx Malta CFT Registry and its graduate Strong Climate Champions, to help intensify Climate Friendly Travel programs.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman SUNx Malta President said: “We are delighted to announce this new concentration on Europe, as one of the leaders of global socio-economic development. It is particularly important that we support ETC which has a long leadership in the greening of the sector. Cinzia brings an important additional strength to our firepower.”

Eduardo Santander, Executive Director of ETC said: “Climate change mitigation is one of the key priorities of ETC members as part of green and sustainable recovery of the tourism sector in the aftermath of COVID-19. We are glad to partner with SUNx Malta and believe that the Climate Friendly Travel Registry is a timely and useful tool which will support European NTOs in achieving their green sustainability goals.”

Strengthening climate-friendly travel to zero 3

About SUNx Malta

SUNx Malta is a not for profit, EU based, organization, partnered with the government of Malta that has created a unique, low cost, system to help Travel & Tourism companies and communities transform to the New Climate Economy. The SUNx Malta “Green & Clean, Climate Friendly Travel System” is Action and Education focused – supporting today’s companies and communities to deliver on their proclaimed ambitions and encouraging tomorrow’s young leaders to prepare for rewarding careers across the sector.

For further press information, images, or to arrange interviews with Professor Lipman, contact Olly Wheatcroft, Program Manager SUNx Malta at: [email protected]