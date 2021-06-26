Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

World’s highest hotel opens in Shanghai, China

24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
World'S Highest Hotel Opens In Shanghai, China
World's highest hotel opens in Shanghai, China
Written by Harry Johnson

Boasting a restaurant on the 120th floor and 24-hour personal butler service, luxurious hotel occupies the top floors of the 632-meer (2,073 feet) Shanghai Tower.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Highest luxury hotel in the world opens in the second-tallest building in the world in China.
  • Guests can enjoy hotel’s seven restaurants, bars, spa and 84th-floor swimming pool.
  • A night in a “J Suite” costs over 67,000 yuan ($10,377).

The “highest” luxury hotel in the world has opened its doors in the second-tallest building in the world after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, in Shanghai, China.

Boasting a restaurant on the 120th floor and 24-hour personal butler service, luxurious hotel occupies the top floors of the 632-meer (2,073 feet) Shanghai Tower in the city’s financial district.

Elevators whizz guests with deep pockets and a head for heights up the intimidating spiral-like skyscraper at ear-popping speeds of 18 meters per second to the J Hotel’s 165 lavish rooms.

The hotel opening was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but it has now started receiving well-heeled guests who can call on the services of a dedicated butler at any hour, day or night.

Guests can also enjoy one of the hotel’s seven restaurants, bars, spa, 84th-floor swimming pool, and all the other usual trappings of a top-notch hotel.

Naturally, such luxury does not come cheap. To celebrate its opening J Hotel is offering a “special experience rate” of 3,088 yuan ($450) a night, but prices for its 34 suites go sky-high.

A night in a “J Suite”, complete with crystal chandeliers and sauna, this Saturday costs over 67,000 yuan ($10,377).

The hotel is part of Jin Jiang International Hotels, a major Chinese state-owned group, and officially opened on Saturday.