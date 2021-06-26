World’s highest hotel opens in Shanghai, China

Boasting a restaurant on the 120th floor and 24-hour personal butler service, luxurious hotel occupies the top floors of the 632-meer (2,073 feet) Shanghai Tower.

Highest luxury hotel in the world opens in the second-tallest building in the world in China.

Guests can enjoy hotel’s seven restaurants, bars, spa and 84th-floor swimming pool.

A night in a “J Suite” costs over 67,000 yuan ($10,377).

The “highest” luxury hotel in the world has opened its doors in the second-tallest building in the world after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, in Shanghai, China.

Boasting a restaurant on the 120th floor and 24-hour personal butler service, luxurious hotel occupies the top floors of the 632-meer (2,073 feet) Shanghai Tower in the city’s financial district.

Elevators whizz guests with deep pockets and a head for heights up the intimidating spiral-like skyscraper at ear-popping speeds of 18 meters per second to the J Hotel’s 165 lavish rooms.

The hotel opening was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but it has now started receiving well-heeled guests who can call on the services of a dedicated butler at any hour, day or night.

Guests can also enjoy one of the hotel’s seven restaurants, bars, spa, 84th-floor swimming pool, and all the other usual trappings of a top-notch hotel.

Naturally, such luxury does not come cheap. To celebrate its opening J Hotel is offering a “special experience rate” of 3,088 yuan ($450) a night, but prices for its 34 suites go sky-high.

A night in a “J Suite”, complete with crystal chandeliers and sauna, this Saturday costs over 67,000 yuan ($10,377).

The hotel is part of Jin Jiang International Hotels, a major Chinese state-owned group, and officially opened on Saturday.