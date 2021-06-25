Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

El Al Israel Airlines launches direct flights to Casablanca and Marrakesh

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
El Al’s launch of direct routes to Morocco follows the normalization agreement signed between the two countries in December 2020.

  • El Al flies to Morocco today.
  • Israir will start direct flights between Tel Aviv and Marrakesh on July 25.
  • Arkia will launch service from Tel Aviv to Marrakesh on August 3

Israeli flagship air carrier El Al Israel Airlines announced today the launch of two direct flight routes to Morocco, the first of their kind between the two countries.

El Al’s Israel-Morocco service will commence on July 25.

El Al Israel Airlines will conduct flights between Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport and the Moroccan cities of Casablanca and Marrakesh.

The airline said flights to Morocco would take about five hours on each direction.

“Morocco offers a winning combination of breathtaking desert landscapes, historic cities, impressive architecture, colorful markets, fine food and warm hospitality,” El Al stated.

Also on July 25, the second largest airline in Israel Israir will start direct flights between Tel Aviv and Marrakesh. The third largest Israeli airline Arkia will launch the same route on August 3.