Flynas announces delay in direct flights between KSA and Seychelles

Announced for July 1, 2021, the commencement of Flynas’ flights linking the Seychelles islands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been deferred to a later date.

The delay relates to the capacity of the brand new A320 Neo aircraft assigned to the destination. Flynas confirmed that a project is currently underway for the aircraft to obtain ETOPS clearance following which the operation will be launched. Seychelles has welcomed around 300 visitors from Saudi Arabia since January 2021 and a significant increase is forecasted from the region once Flynas is cleared for take off.

The Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, has affirmed the destination’s support for the new flights, which was due to operate three times a week, despite the delay in the start date.

“The delay in the launch of Flynas’ flights to Seychelles is only a minor setback, which we are confident they will resolve. Our plans for the market is in no way affected and we look forward to seeing them land in our islands soon.”

On her part, the incoming Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, commented that despite being disappointed that Flynas will not be landing in Seychelles in July as initially planned, the destination is looking forward to welcoming its passengers the moment this becomes possible.

“It is regrettable that Flynas will not be coming to Seychelles as mentioned in July, but this will not stop us from continuing our work to keep Seychelles visible in the region. We anticipate that the situation will be resolved soon and that the destination will be able to welcome visitors from Saudi Arabia and the region soon,” said Mrs. Francis.

The destination has recorded approximately some 300 visitors from Saudi Arabia since January 2021 and a significant increase is forecasted from the region once Flynas begins flying to Seychelles. The Flynas A320 Neo aircraft has a capacity for 174 passengers.

