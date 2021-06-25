Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Sustainable Aviation Fuel now available to airlines at Cologne Bonn Airport

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Sustainable Aviation Fuel now available to airlines at Cologne Bonn Airport
Written by Harry Johnson

Neste sets up a supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Cologne Bonn Airport.

  • Cologne Bonn Airport is one of the first German airports where Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is now available for all airlines.
  • First flight fueled with Neste MY SAF was a cargo flight early June operated by ASL Airlines on behalf of Amazon.
  • Employing Sustainable Aviation Fuel is another important step towards our long-term goal of CO2-neutral flight.

Neste, a provider of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), has set up a supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Cologne Bonn Airport. By doing so, Neste is helping to meet increasing levels of demand from air freight and corporate customers at Cologne Bonn Airport. AFS, the leading provider for aviation fueling services in Germany, supports Neste to serve this market. The first flight fueled with Neste MY SAF was a cargo flight early June operated by ASL Airlines on behalf of Amazon.

As a forerunner in sustainability, Cologne Bonn Airport is one of the first German airports where Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is now available for all airlines. Since Cologne is a major cargo hub in Germany, the availability of SAF will provide global shippers the opportunity to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions caused by their air freight. The first customer to benefit from this opportunity was Amazon.

“We are proud to be able to offer our airlines sustainable alternative aviation fuels. We are already using numerous technical innovations at Cologne Bonn Airport – from solar panels and LED technology to innovative building services and alternatively powered vehicles and equipment on the apron. Employing Sustainable Aviation Fuel is another important step towards our long-term goal of CO2-neutral flight,” explains Johan Vanneste, President & CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH.

“Despite the challenging business environment, the aviation industry, and the cargo sector in particular, is showing increased commitment to invest in sustainable aviation fuel in order to offer lower-carbon fuels to its customers,” says Jonathan Wood, Vice President Europe, Renewable Aviation at Neste. “We are really pleased to welcome Cologne Bonn Airport to the growing network of airports with SAF availability, and look forward to making further progress in reducing aviation-related greenhouse gas emissions.”