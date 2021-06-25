Waikiki crowned 2021 Most Family-Friendly US Destination

Waikiki scored highest out of all destinations, for both the percentage of kid friendly activities with 83.% and the percentage of child friendly restaurants at 84.2%.

Waikiki, Hawaii was named the most family-friendly US destination in 2021 in the new Family Friendly Travel Index that ranks the best locations in the US for your next family-friendly vacation.

The top 10 family friendly US destinations

Rank Destination State/Territory Overall score for Family Friendliness 1 Waikiki Hawaii 8.38 2 Wailea Hawaii 8.27 3 Sanibel Florida 7.40 4 Sedona Arizona 7.02 4 Lake Tahoe California 7.02 6 Hilton Head Island South Carolina 6.98 7 Durango Colorado 6.97 8 Williamsburg Virginia 6.92 9 Estes Park Colorado 6.85 10 Nantucket Massachusetts 6.83

Waikiki in Hawaii takes the crown for the best family friendly location in the US With a score of 8.38 out of 10. With the highest out of all destinations, for both the percentage of kid friendly activities with 83.% and the percentage of child friendly restaurants at 84.2%.

Taking the second spot is Wailea – another Hawaii destination with an overall score of 8.27 out of 10. With 80.4% of restaurants listed child friendly and with an average temperature of 64.5.

Sanibel Florida takes third place with an overall score of 7.4 out of 10, with the highest temperature of 74.6 and 69.5% of restaurants being child friendly.

The research also looked into the family friendliness of the national parks across the US, which looks at the amount of acres per visitor, the percentage of attractions listed as ‘good for kids’, percentage of attractions that are listed as ‘nature & parks’, average temperature and rainfall.

The top 10 best family friendly US national parks

Rank National Park State/ Territory Overall Score for Family Friendliness 1 Virgin Islands U.S. Virgin Islands 6.58 2 Redwood California 6.39 3 Big Bend Texas 6.26 4 Badlands South Dakota 6.21 5 Arches Utah 6.20 6 Guadalupe Mountains Texas 6.14 7 Everglades Florida 6.14 8 Carlsbad Caverns New Mexico 6.12 9 Black Canyon of the Gunnison Colorado 6.09 9 Bryce Canyon Utah 6.09 9 Lake Clark Alaska 6.09

The Virgin Islands is the best national park for family friendly vacations in the US, with an overall score of 6.58 out of 10. With the second highest temperature of 79.2 and with 55% of attractions being listed as good for kids.

Redwood in California comes second, with a score of 6.30 out of 10, having the most percentage of attractions for kids at 80% as well as 100% of attractions listed as nature & parks.

Taking third place is Big Bend Texas with a score of 6.26 out of 10, with 67% of attractions listed as nature & parks and an annual temperature of 71.4.