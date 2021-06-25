Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Lufthansa resumes its premium North American and Asian flights from Munich Airport

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Lufthansa Resumes Its Premium North American And Asian Flights From Munich Airport
Lufthansa resumes its premium North American and Asian flights from Munich Airport
Written by Harry Johnson

As the global travel industry is returning to prior levels of activity, Lufthansa is strengthening its premium services from Munich Airport and will again offer First Class on selected routes.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Lufthansa is reactivating five Airbus A340-600 offering First Class.
  • Lufthansa Airbus A350-900s to offer First Class as of summer 2023.
  • Commencing in summer 2022, the A340-600 will fly from Munich primarily to in North American and Asian destinations.

Munich Airport is Europe’s only 5-star hub for years and is popular among Lufthansa passengers, globally, not only as the gateway to Bavaria, but as a leading, premium airport offering an inspiring travel journey.

Now as the global travel industry is returning to prior levels of activity, Lufthansa is strengthening its premium services from Munich Airport and will again offer First Class on selected routes. This means, Lufthansa is temporarily reactivating five Airbus long haul A340-600 aircraft with four flight classes, including the award winning First Class with eight seats.

Commencing in summer 2022, the A340-600 will fly from Munich primarily to in North American and Asian destinations. The decision to reactivate these aircraft is due to growing premium demand, for business as well as leisure travel.

In late summer 2023, the first Airbus A350-900, offering First Class, will join the fleet and take off from Munich, bolstering the premium offering at Lufthansa’s 5-star hub.

Before the pandemic began, the Lufthansa Airbus A340-600 fleet consisted of 17 aircraft, 12 of which are in the process of being sold. A further five aircraft are currently not for sale and will be temporarily reactivated and sold at a later date.

Lufthansa continues to invest in the modernization of its fleet. This past May, the Group purchased 10 additional state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft: five Boeing 787-900s and five A350-900s. The first ones will be operating this winter. In this year alone, Lufthansa is taking delivery every month of a new, fuel-efficient Airbus aircraft from the A320neo family. Delivery of 107additional aircraft Airbus A320neo aircraft is planned up to 2027.