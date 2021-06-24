Over 150 people have been reported injured, while “hundreds” of police and first responders have been dispatched to southern Moravia.

The tornado may have been a F3 or F4 on the Fujita scale.

The tornado was probably the strongest tornado in recent Czech history and very uncommon in Europe.

The reports of injuries and damage are still coming in.

A category F3 or F4 tornado touched down in Czech Republic‘s countryside along the Czech-Slovak border, dealing severe damage to several Moravian villages in southeast Czechia. Over 150 people have been reported injured, while “hundreds” of police and first responders have been dispatched to southern Moravia.

Powerful tornado destroys villages, injures hundreds in Czech Republic

A video circulating on social media captured the spout touching down somewhere between Breclav and Hodonin, in southeast Czechia.

The mayor of Hrušky, which has a population of 1,500, says half the village was “destroyed.”

Authorities have estimated the number of injuries between 100 and 150 people, but reports of injuries and damage are still coming in.

According to one Czech TV station, the tornado may have been a F3 or F4 on the Fujita scale, rated at “significant” to “severe” damage. Meteorologist Michal Žák said it was “probably the strongest tornado in recent [Czech]history” and very uncommon in Europe.

Local emergency services have warned citizens not to be outside or on the roads, and described the situation as “damaged houses, fire, traffic accidents, trees on cars and homes.”

Czech police urged people on the roads to “clear the way” for them.

The last time a tornado was detected in Czechia was May 2018. That was a F0 event that struck mostly empty farmland in the Plzen district, resulting in no injuries.