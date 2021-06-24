Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

JetBlue resumes nonstop flights from San Jose to New York City

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
  • Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on JetBlue nonstop now.
  • New York City is a timely and welcome addition to San José’s returning JetBlue service.
  • The returning service comes exactly two weeks after JetBlue resumed flights between Mineta San José and Boston Logan International Airport.

Officials at Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) today announce the return of JetBlue’s nonstop service to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).  The red-eye flight operates four times weekly, on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

Tonight’s scheduled departure leaves San José at 10:50 PM aboard an Airbus A321 aircraft and is set to arrive tomorrow in New York at 7:22 AM (EST) after approximately 6 hours of flight time.

The flight represents JetBlue’s second long-haul service resumption at SJC since temporarily discontinuing service at the Airport in April 2020 due to COVID-19.

“New York City is a timely and welcome addition to San José’s returning JetBlue service,” said John Aitken, Mineta San José International Airport Director. “The warmer weather and relaxing COVID restrictions are bringing more people through our terminals, and we’re very happy to now offer this popular, nonstop link between Silicon Valley and the New York Metro Area. This is a good indication that we are moving in a positive direction, and we applaud the JetBlue team for responding to demand by making this investment here.”

The returning service comes exactly two weeks after JetBlue resumed flights between Mineta San José and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) on June 10th, signaling the welcome return of long-haul air travel for Silicon Valley.

