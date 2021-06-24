Qatar Airways launches new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with new Business Class Suite

The ultramodern aircraft is scheduled for services from Doha to Athens, Barcelona, Dammam, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid and Milan and has a total passenger capacity of 311 seats – 30 Business Class Suites and 281 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways continues to strategically invest in twin-engine aircraft.

New Business Class Suite is equipped with sliding privacy doors, wireless mobile device charging and a 79 inch lie-flat bed.

Qatar Airways will launch its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner passenger aircraft, featuring its eagerly awaited new Business Class Suite, on a number of key routes to Europe and Asia, starting with its Doha to Milan service on Friday 25 June 2021.

The ultramodern aircraft is scheduled for services from Doha to Athens, Barcelona, Dammam, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid and Milan and has a total passenger capacity of 311 seats – 30 Business Class Suites and 281 seats in Economy Class.

Crafted with the unique Qatar Airways design DNA and appealing to the most discerning of travelers, the new Adient Ascent Business Class Suite embodies a contemporary design that is truly personal, spacious and functional, allowing you to relax in your own private sanctuary.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, said: “In-line with our commitment to offering our passengers an unparalleled travel experience, we are pleased to introduce this much-anticipated Business Class Suite on Qatar Airways’ newest wide-body aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 which will debut onto a number of key routes within our network.

“The new Business Class Suite sets yet another industry standard with a uniquely private experience for premium passengers travelling with us, which is becoming increasingly valuable during this pandemic, while showcasing Qatar Airways’ 5-star standards of excellence and Qatari hospitality that are quintessential on all of our flights.

“Our passengers deserve the best and I am confident that they will appreciate the larger Dreamliner variant for its unmatched comfort in the sky. Passengers can rest assured that its responsible impact on the environment fully aligns with our ambition to achieve the highest levels of sustainability.”

Arranged in a herringbone pattern, in a 1-2-1 configuration, each suite has direct aisle access with a sliding door to ensure the ultimate in privacy and comfort. Passengers seated in adjoining center suites can slide the privacy panels away at the touch of a button to create their very own enclosed private space.