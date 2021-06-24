WHO & IATA: 3rd Wave of COVID to spread faster, hitting Africa harder

- How much of a chance does African aviation and tourism have to re-generate its aviation and travel industry?
- A third wave of COVID-19 infections is expected to hit Africa harder and may cause more damage, according to warnings by the World Health Organization (WHO).
- The African Tourism Board and World Tourism Network is applauding IATA and are calling for coordination, communication, and well-researched implementations to assure the future of the vital travel and tourism industry on the continent.
How much more punishment can the African Aviation industry take?
This subject and a grim prediction by the World Health Organization was the subject of today’s joined IATA WHO press briefing in Paris.
COVID-19 caused 7 billion US-Dollars in losses and put 7 million lost jobs on the African Continent on hold. 8 airlines in Africa had to file for bankruptcy. Globally aviation took a 413 billion loss. According to IATA a new normal in business is not expected until 2024.
