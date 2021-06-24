World’s most diverse LGBTQ+ travel magazine, Vacationer, to relaunch this Fall with new Editor, Kwin Mosby

Kwin Mosby has been hired by Gray Jones Media to take on the Editor in Chief role for the LGBTQ+ magazine. Vacationer travel magazine now reaches over 1.2 million people globally per month. The High Line Hotel NYC, the TWA Hotel, Alexander’s Guesthouse Key West, and Postmarc LLC have all signed up to be prestigious Day One Partners for Vacationer.

Offering a more diverse and inclusive look at LGBTQ+ travel than some of its competitors, Vacationer Magazine (www.vacationer.travel) will provide true inspiration and wanderlust for the whole LGBTQ community as they consider their travel options for 2022 and beyond.



In further exciting news, Kwin Mosby has been hired by Gray Jones Media to take on the Editor in Chief role, and his background in diverse travel journalism will bring strong editorial direction to the magazine.



Kwin is a travel-lifestyle journalist and editor based in Washington, DC. With over 20 years of editorial experience, he has worked as an associate TV news producer at the BBC News Washington DC bureau, a managing digital producer for Travel Channel, and a managing editor for Travel Leaders Group.



His goal has always been to focus on telling the stories of underrepresented niche audiences, usually underserved in mainstream media, especially people of color and the LGBTQ+ community. He continues serving as an active member of the National Association for Black Journalists’ LGBTQ+ Task Force as well as a member of the Society of American Travel Writers and the Online News Association.

“I’m excited to work with a company and a relatively new publication whose mission is to delve more deeply into the diversity of LGBTQ travelers – not always covered in other travel magazines. We travel, too! Of course, we’ll cover the destinations, hotels, resorts, and experiences where we can be our authentic selves, but creating a travel space to include brown, black, transgender, lesbian, bears, and other niche travelers, where they can see themselves, will be a huge step forward! explained Kwin Mosby, new Editor in Chief of Vacationer Magazine.



Building on the recent successes and impressive growth of Gray Jones Media other magazine titles, including the popular Gayming Magazine and the rapidly growing Queer Forty, it is time that Vacationer is brought back into the stable of magazines that now reach over 1.2m people globally per month.



“The LGBTQ+ community has been biding its time responsibly for the past 12 months,” said Gray Jones Media Co-Founder, Richard Jones, “but now as the world is preparing to begin exploring again, it seems the time is right to bring back our travel brand that really focusses on the full diversity of the queer traveler. We are also delighted to be welcoming Kwin on board as Editor in Chief and we know that his drive for representation in the LGBTQ+ travel world will be a guiding light for us, ensuring that Vacationer lives up to its aim of being the most diverse LGBTQ+ travel magazine available.”



Over the summer, Kwin and team will begin work on building out the format and editorial direction of Vacationer, including working on building and establishing relationships with brands and sponsors who will benefit from the visibility the new highly diverse magazine will provide.



Gray Jones Media are already delighted to welcome on board brands like The High Line Hotel NYC, the TWA Hotel, Alexander’s Guesthouse Key West, and Postmarc LLC. All of whom will be prestigious Day One Partners benefiting from the immediate exposure and success of both the magazine and the accompanying web series Check Your Luggage.



Further partnership opportunities are still available for brands to establish themselves as Day One Partners ready to benefit from launch day exposure through the high impact PR campaign, launch party and subsequent positioning across Vacationer Magazine.



For more info on Vacationer partnerships, email Richard Jones at [email protected]



Head to www.vacationer.travel now to sign up for further alerts and be sure to follow Vacationer Magazine on Facebook (@vacationermagazine), Twitter (@vacationermag) and Instagram (@vacationermag) now!