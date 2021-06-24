Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

UNWTO organizes 1st Global Youth Tourism Summit in Italy

49 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Sustainability, sharing experiences and their vision of the future of tourism – what do 12-18 year-olds think? The “Global Youth Tourism Summit” will welcome a selected group of children from around the world to look for the answers.

  • 1st Global Youth Tourism Summit will be the first of this kind at the global level.
  • The summit is organized by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism Italy and the Italian National Tourism Board.
  • UNWTO joins the rest of the UN family in actively recognizing the vital contribution of youth to the continued development of the societies. 

The 1st Global Youth Tourism Summit (23-25 August 2021, Sorrento, Italy) will be the first of this kind at the global level, allowing young participants to be part of a unique experience, aiming to promote youth engagement in the tourism sector and empower younger generations in driving a more sustainable world. 

The summit is organized by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism Italy and the Italian National Tourism Board, and has been placed by the Italian government in the framework of its G20 presidency this year. 

Speaking as one 

With this initiative, UNWTO joins the rest of the UN family in actively recognizing the vital contribution of youth to the continued development of the societies. 

“Children and youth are not only our future leaders, but important stakeholders of the present, and we can empower and involve them starting today”, says UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili. “As the leaders of tomorrow, it is pivotal that young people become involved in shaping and the global vision for the future”, he added.

Model UNWTO 

Through a model UNWTO General Assembly, participants will adopt their own declaration on the future of tourism. The document will be presented at the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly (12-15 October 2021, Marrakesh, Morocco). 

The event will include a range of interactive activities and also involve leading global personalities to share their experiences around tourism and areas such as sports, music, gastronomy, and the film industry.

