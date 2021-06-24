Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Air France tests IATA Travel Pass on Montreal-Paris flights

45 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
The pilot program will focus strictly on outbound Air France flights from Montréal-Trudeau to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as of June 24 until July 15, 2021.

  •  Air France becomes the first airline to introduce a pilot program for outbound flights at the Montréal-Trudeau airport.
  • Program’s purpose is to test the International Air Transport Association’s IATA Travel Pass mobile app.
  • This trial is free of charge for customers and offered on a voluntary basis.

By adding Montreal-Paris to its flights trialing the IATA Travel Pass app, Air France becomes the first airline to introduce a pilot program for outbound flights at the Montréal-Trudeau airport digitizing negative COVID-19 test results. It is carrying out the program jointly with the Biron Health Group.

The pilot program will focus strictly on outbound Air France flights from Montréal-Trudeau to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as of June 24 until July 15, 2021. Its purpose is to test the International Air Transport Association’s IATA Travel Pass mobile application which will enable travelers to:

  • Check up on the latest COVID-19 related entry requirements for their country of destination
  • Have the results of their COVID-19 test performed at partner laboratories sent directly into the app
  • Securely store these documents in the app so they can demonstrate to airlines and authorities that they meet the relevant entry requirements, without having to divulge further information about their personal health

This trial is free of charge for customers and offered on a voluntary basis. It is open to customers traveling on Air France-operated flights with Paris as a final destination.

Testing will be carried out at the Biron Health Group’s onsite facilities at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. Eligible passengers will receive a notification a few days before departing for Paris. Testing is possible on the day of departure for travellers ages 11 and up who have not been vaccinated or have only received their first dose, as they are required to present proof of a negative PCR or antigen test result issued within 72 hours of their departure to enter France. 

What steps must a traveler follow?

  • The traveler downloads the IATA Travel Pass app available on the Apple Store and Google Play and activates it using the code transmitted by Air France
  • He books an appointment for his PCR or antigen test on the Biron Health Group website.  At the time of the test, he asks to have the result integrated directly to the IATA Travel Pass
  • At the airport, the traveler proceeds to the Air France SkyPriority counter.  When checking travel formalities, he presents his phone instead of a printed result

