Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

12 Story Surfside Condo Building on Collins Ave in Florida collapsed

3 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Collapsed building in Surfside, Florida
Collapsed building in Surfside, Florida
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

After midnight a 12 story building in the Florida resort city Surfside collapsed. The reason is unknown. It’s unclear how many injuries can be expected.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. A building on 8777 Collins Ave in Surfside, Miami, Florida collapsed early Thursday morning
  2. More than 80 emergency vehicles are on the scene
  3. Eyewitness say the building is the Solara Surfside Resort, but police confirmed the address for Champlain Tower South, a residential ondo building.

An eyewitness on the scene of a multi-story collapsed building in Surfside said the collapsed building on 88th Street and Collins in Miami is the location of the Solara Surfside Resort, a Bluegreen Vacations. T

This information seems to be wrong. According to Miami Police Department scanner, the location is 8777 Collins Ave in Surfside, what is the location for Champlain Towers South, a 12 story residential Condo rental building.

Champlain Towers South, Surfside, Florida
Champlain Towers South, Surfside, Florida

Locals say the building is in “Millionaire’s Row” — also right on the beach.

This is an emerging story. It’s not clear how many if anyone was injured or died in this ongoing incident. Since this happened in the middle of the night, it may take time to get a clear evaluation for this situation.

A woman on Facebook says she was in building next door. She was evacuated and is now at a nearby recreation center in Surfside, FL

miami

Leave a Comment