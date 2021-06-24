12 Story Surfside Condo Building on Collins Ave in Florida collapsed

After midnight a 12 story building in the Florida resort city Surfside collapsed. The reason is unknown. It’s unclear how many injuries can be expected.

A building on 8777 Collins Ave in Surfside, Miami, Florida collapsed early Thursday morning More than 80 emergency vehicles are on the scene Eyewitness say the building is the Solara Surfside Resort, but police confirmed the address for Champlain Tower South, a residential ondo building.

An eyewitness on the scene of a multi-story collapsed building in Surfside said the collapsed building on 88th Street and Collins in Miami is the location of the Solara Surfside Resort, a Bluegreen Vacations. T

This information seems to be wrong. According to Miami Police Department scanner, the location is 8777 Collins Ave in Surfside, what is the location for Champlain Towers South, a 12 story residential Condo rental building.

Champlain Towers South, Surfside, Florida

Locals say the building is in “Millionaire’s Row” — also right on the beach.

This is an emerging story. It’s not clear how many if anyone was injured or died in this ongoing incident. Since this happened in the middle of the night, it may take time to get a clear evaluation for this situation.

A woman on Facebook says she was in building next door. She was evacuated and is now at a nearby recreation center in Surfside, FL

