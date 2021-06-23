Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Airbus launches A320 fuselage equipping project in China

25 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Airbus launches A320 fuselage equipping project in China
Airbus launches A320 fuselage equipping project in China
Written by Harry Johnson

The project demonstrates the manufacturing capability of Chinese aviation players and Airbus’ long-term commitments to China.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Airbus A320 fuselage equipping project launched in Tianjin.
  • The project is a new milestone in China-Europe cooperation.
  • Completed fuselage will be sent to Airbus A320 Final Assembly Line Asia in Tianjin for the final assembly of the aircraft.

Airbus and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) announced a join launch of an A320 fuselage equipping project in Tianjin in northern China.

The project is the extension of Airbus‘ supply chain in China, marking a new milestone in industrial cooperation between Airbus and China, said the European aerospace giant.

“The project is a new milestone in China-Europe cooperation, and a further step forward of Airbus’ localization and vertical integration here in,” said Michel Tran Van, chief operating officer of Airbus China.

He added that the project demonstrates the manufacturing capability of Chinese aviation players and Airbus’ long-term commitments to China.

The Airbus A320 fuselage equipping project was undertaken by AVIC Xi’an Aircraft International (Tianjin) Corporation (AVIC XAT), a subsidiary of the AVIC Xi’an Aircraft Industry Group Co., Ltd.

The completed fuselage will be sent to the Airbus A320 Final Assembly Line Asia in Tianjin for the final assembly of the aircraft.

The first delivery is expected to be completed in the third quarter this year, reaching a monthly production capacity of equipping 6 fuselages by 2024 and meeting the production speed of Airbus Final Assembly Line in Tianjin, according to AVIC XAT.