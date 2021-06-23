Airbus launches A320 fuselage equipping project in China

The project demonstrates the manufacturing capability of Chinese aviation players and Airbus’ long-term commitments to China.

Airbus A320 fuselage equipping project launched in Tianjin.

The project is a new milestone in China-Europe cooperation.

Completed fuselage will be sent to Airbus A320 Final Assembly Line Asia in Tianjin for the final assembly of the aircraft.

Airbus and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) announced a join launch of an A320 fuselage equipping project in Tianjin in northern China.

The project is the extension of Airbus‘ supply chain in China, marking a new milestone in industrial cooperation between Airbus and China, said the European aerospace giant.

"The project is a new milestone in China-Europe cooperation, and a further step forward of Airbus' localization and vertical integration here in," said Michel Tran Van, chief operating officer of Airbus China.

He added that the project demonstrates the manufacturing capability of Chinese aviation players and Airbus’ long-term commitments to China.

The Airbus A320 fuselage equipping project was undertaken by AVIC Xi’an Aircraft International (Tianjin) Corporation (AVIC XAT), a subsidiary of the AVIC Xi’an Aircraft Industry Group Co., Ltd.

The completed fuselage will be sent to the Airbus A320 Final Assembly Line Asia in Tianjin for the final assembly of the aircraft.

The first delivery is expected to be completed in the third quarter this year, reaching a monthly production capacity of equipping 6 fuselages by 2024 and meeting the production speed of Airbus Final Assembly Line in Tianjin, according to AVIC XAT.