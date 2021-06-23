Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

San Diego International Airport commits to 100 percent clean, renewable energy

55 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Busiest single-runway commercial airport in the United States joins innovative group of Power100 Champions committed to leading the region and travel industry to a sustainable future.

  • San Diego International Airport’s enrolls into SDCP service.
  • SDCP will provide 100% renewable, 100% carbon-free energy to San Diego International Airport.
  • San Diego International Airport is the busiest single-runway commercial airport in the United States.

San Diego Community Power (SDCP), the not-for-profit community choice energy program, announced San Diego International Airport’s (SAN) enrollment into its service and SAN’s decision to opt-up to the Power100 service level. SDCP will provide 100% renewable, 100% carbon-free energy to SAN, who continues to be a leader in environmental stewardship for the travel industry and region. The airport served 25 million passengers in 2019, making it the busiest single-runway commercial airport in the United States.

“Having the opportunity to work with San Diego Community Power enables us to reach our goal of 100 percent renewable electricity well before our planned timing of 2035,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. “SDCP’s ability to provide reliable, zero-carbon energy at competitive costs is a game-changer for us and everyone in the region.”

Environmental stewardship is a hallmark of operations at SAN. The Airport Authority instituted one of the first sustainability policies for a major airport in the United States and is committed to building and operating SAN in a manner that promotes the region’s prosperity and protects its quality of life.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Airport Authority to advance our shared vision of a cleaner, healthier region,” said SDCP Board Chair and Encinitas Councilmember Joe Mosca. “They are a great role model for organizations and businesses that are committed to saving money, our environment, and reinvesting in our local community.”